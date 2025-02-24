Tyler Toffoli and the San Jose Sharks are last place in the NHL despite some positive signs this season. San Jose hoped the team could get a win in their first contest coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break. Unfortunately, this did not happen. The Sharks fell on Sunday night to the Calgary Flames away from home.

Toffoli scored a goal and added an assist on Sunday. However, the Flames scored a goal in every period to help them claim a 3-2 victory at the Scotiabank Saddledome. This marked San Jose's fifth straight loss and their 11th in their last 12 contests. After the game, Toffoli made his thoughts on the losing streak quite clear.

“It (stinks),” Toffoli said, via NHL.com's Aaron Vickers. “If anyone says they're having a good time losing games then I don't want them on my team, to be honest. It's one of those things where we just have to keep working and keep trying to find a way to battle and we need to get some wins.”

Sharks find positives in loss to Flames

The Sharks certainly could have put a better foot forward on Sunday. They allowed nearly 40 shots on goal and took the majority of the penalties in this game. However, San Jose players believe the team's performance wasn't too bad overall.

“It was a tight game,” Sharks forward Ty Dellandrea said, via Vickers. “I thought we played well, but not well enough to win. We've got to tighten some things up, let those goals not go in our net. But we executed a lot of things we wanted to do, just a late goal in the third.”

Whether that's true is up for debate. However, the game was clearly in reach for the Sharks on Sunday night. One goal separated these teams in the end. Had San Jose scored a goal in the second period instead of being shutout, perhaps they would have skated away with the win in the end.

However, this did not happen. The Sharks remain the only team in the NHL with fewer than 40 points in the standings at this time. They have made strides in 2024-25. But it is clear this team is not ready to take the next step on the ice.

The Sharks will still look to salvage what they can this season. First, they need to find a way out of their current rut. San Jose retakes the ice on Monday night when it takes on one of the NHL's best, the Winnipeg Jets.