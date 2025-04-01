The Seattle Kraken made the playoffs in 2023. And after missing last postseason, they wanted to get back to the dance in 2025. The Kraken fired Dave Hakstol as head coach in the offseason, hiring Dan Bylsma as the man to lead the playoff charge. However, Seattle has now been eliminated from postseason contention, turning the team's focus to the 2025 NHL Draft.

The Kraken could finish with a top-five pick in 2025. Seattle has picked in the top 10 three times in the last four seasons. They had the second overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. In 2022, they had the fourth overall pick. And in 2024, they held the eighth overall pick.

The Kraken are likely to add some talent through the draft this summer. And it could help them as they look to become more competitive down the line. With this in mind, here is an early 2025 NHL Mock Draft for the Kraken following their elimination from postseason contention.

Round 1, Pick 4: Porter Martone, RW, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

The Kraken have selected a forward with each of their first-round picks in the NHL Draft. Matty Beniers went in 2021, Shane Wright in 2022, Eduard Sale in 2023, and Berkley Catton in 2024. Seattle could certainly take a defenseman here if they so desired. However, the best player available at this pick is a winger.

Porter Martone was a candidate to go No. 1 in the 2025 NHL Draft before the season began. The Brampton Steelheads star turned in a fantastic performance this year, scoring 37 goals and 98 points. Martone has the potential to become a legitimate first-line power forward in the NHL who dominates possession on his line. This could be the Kraken's next franchise cornerstone.

Round 2, Pick 36: Haoxi Wang, LD, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

The Kraken have a solid defensive foundation in its prospect pipeline. Five defenseman make up their top-15 prospects, according to The Athletic. However, only one of them — No. 9 prospect Caden Price — is a left-hand shot.

The Kraken add to their left-side depth by taking one of the stories of the 2025 NHL Draft. Haoxi Wang is on track to become the highest-drafted Chinese-born player in league history. In fact, some believe there is a chance he sneaks into the back end of the first round in June.

The Beijing, China native is a massive defenseman, standing 6'6″ tall. He uses his size to challenge attacking players and throw the body around. Moreover, Wang is an excellent skater, especially given his size. He needs to be a bit more consistent and improve his decision-making, but the Generals star has a chance to be a second-pairing defenseman in the NHL.

Round 2, Pick 61 (via TBL/TOR): Tyler Hopkins, C, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

Seattle does not own a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. As a result, this is the final pick of this Kraken mock draft. The Kraken received this pick in the Oliver Bjorkstrand trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Here, the Kraken take a chance on an intriguing center prospect. Tyler Hopkins has seen his stock rise a bit through his second season with the Frontenacs in the Ontario Hockey League. He is a secondary scorer who the coaching staff have deployed in key faceoff and penalty killing situations.

The Frontenacs star is a two-way player who could lean a bit offensive in the NHL. Still, his defensive game is impressive. And he should hold his own in that area at the next level. If everything clicks, Hopkins could be a middle-six center who slides up and down the lineup depending on the situation.