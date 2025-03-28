The Nashville Predators have had a dreadful season in 2024-25. After spending big in NHL Free Agency, this team expected to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, the Predators turn their attention to the 2025 NHL Draft. Nashville lost to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night. With this loss, Nashville is officially eliminated from postseason contention.

The Predators suffered a winless start to the 2024-25 campaign. And unfortunately, they never truly rebounded. Nashville is likely to receive a top-five pick in the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft. In fact, they have won the lottery in the most recent NHL Mock Draft published by ClutchPoints.

Whether they win the draft lottery in 2025 certainly remains to be seen. However, given the team's elimination, a Predators mock draft seems like a fun thing to explore. As with our Chicago Blackhawks mock draft and our San Jose Sharks mock draft, this will not use a simulated draft lottery. The draft order is provided by Tankathon as of early Friday morning.

Round 1, Pick 3: James Hagens, C, Boston College

The Predators need center depth in the worst way at this point. This was the case before the 2024-25 campaign. And the Predators certainly needed it during the season, as well. With this selection, they go a long way toward addressing that flaw.

James Hagens entered the 2025 NHL Draft process as the top prospect. Many expected him to go first overall in June's draft. There is certainly still a chance this will happen. However, Hagens has fallen down the board a little bit. In any event, Hagens has the potential to perennially play at an All-Star level. He is a promising building block for the Predators to build around.

Round 1, Pick 23 (via TBL): Cole Reschny, C, Victoria Royals (WHL)

The Predators have three first-round picks in the 2025 NHL Draft. They are certain to add one of the best prospects in this class should they keep the pick. This pick was acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Tanner Jeannot trade a few years ago.

Nashville could go in another direction. However, in accordance with our most recent NHL Mock Draft, they stick with the center position. Cole Reschny is a promising player many believe could go within the top-15. He is an undersized but skilled center who has emerged as one of the most competitive players in the class. He can drive play on his own line and create scoring chances for his teammates. Reschny could be a valuable middle-six center for the Predators down the line.

Round 1, Pick 30 (via SJ/VGK): Kurban Limatov, LD, Dynamo Moscow (KHL)

The Predators received this pick in the Yaroslav Askarov trade with the San Jose Sharks. In our most recent NHL Mock Draft, Nashville took another center — Seattle Thunderbirds star Braedon Cootes — with this pick. However, this Predators mock draft is going to deviate from the all-encompassing mock.

Kurban Limatov has received some first-round hype during this draft process. He played a modern, two-way game. He plays hard while not being an overly physical defenseman. He has shown the ability to produce some offense from the point in the Russian junior leagues this season, as well. Limatov could become a top-four defenseman who can contribute at both ends of the ice at the next level.

Round 2, Pick 35: Luka Radivojevic, RD, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

This is the first of two second-round picks for the Predators. Here, they continue adding to their defensive depth. Luka Radivojevic has also received first-round hype during the draft process. However, this has cooled off a tad bit.

Radivojevic began the season in Sweden before moving to North America midseason. He has defended well at all levels and earned the trust of his coaching staff. However, he remains more offensively inclined. He is great at breaking pucks out of the defensive zone and creating chances in the offensive zone. The Slovak rearguard is undersized, which knocks him down a bit, but the upside is very intriguing.

Round 2, Pick 55 (via TBL): Pyotr Andreyanov, G, CSKA Moscow (KHL)

As mentioned earlier, the Predators traded Yaroslav Askarov to the San Jose Sharks before the 2024-25 season. Askarov asked for a trade after Nashville extended Juuse Saros. As a result, a goaltender could make a lot of sense for this team in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Pyotr Andreyanov had some first-round buzz around him before the season. It was an outside chance at the time. It remains an outside chance, but he made a really good case for himself in 2024-25. Andreyanov dominated the Russian junior league, posting a .942 save percentage in 37 games. He is one of the best pure athletes in this class. And his upside is very comparable to top goalie prospects Joshua Ravensbergen and Jack Ivankovic. Andreyanov is a name to watch once the draft rolls around in June.

Round 3, Pick 67: Alexander Zharovsky, RW, Tolpar Ufa (MHL)



We have reached the end of this Predators mock draft. And Nashville adds to its wing depth with this pick. Alexander Zharovsky has drawn a lot of buzz as one of the more entertaining players in the class. In fact, many considered him one of the most skilled players in the class. Zharovsky is willing to drive to the net and he makes some big plays defensively, as well. The Russian winger scored more than a point per game in the MHL this season. If his skill set translates, he has a chance to be a legitimate steal in the 2025 NHL Draft for whoever drafts him.