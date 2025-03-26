The San Jose Sharks have been eliminated from playoff contention in 2024-25. This is certainly not an unexpected outcome. In fact, it would have been a massive surprise if they made the postseason. This just makes things official. With their elimination from playoff contention, the Sharks can now begin turning their focus to the 2025 NHL Draft.

The Sharks picked Macklin Celebrini with the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. And it appears likely that San Jose will receive a top-three pick in this upcoming event. They even have the highest odds to win the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery, which is set to take place sometime in early May.

It's still very early to have any idea of how San Jose, or any team, will approach the 2025 NHL Draft. In saying this, with the team eliminated, this is a good time to start considering their options. With this in mind, here is a three-round Sharks mock draft. Unlike with our NHL Mock Drafts, this will not use a simulated draft lottery. This will use the draft order as laid out by Tankathon through the first three rounds.

Round 1, Pick 1: Matthew Schaefer, LD, Erie Otters (OHL)

The Sharks did not have the first pick in our recent NHL Mock Draft because of the simulated lottery. If they win the actual lottery, they face an intriguing decision. Does San Jose continue beefing up their impressive offensive core with one of the top centers? Do they give Celebrini and Will Smith a winger in Porter Martone? Or do they go for the best player available in Matthew Schaefer?

In this Sharks mock draft, they go for Schaefer. The Otters star missed some time after suffering a broken collarbone at the World Juniors. However, he should return for Erie in the OHL Playoffs. He remains the best player available despite missing all this time. The Otters star has very few weaknesses and sky high potential as a future No. 1 defenseman in the NHL.

Round 1, Pick 28 (via DAL): Cameron Reid, LD, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

The Sharks received this pick from the Dallas Stars in the Mikael Granlund-Cody Ceci trade. In our recent NHL Mock Draft, the Sharks drafted Cameron Reid with this pick. The idea was to give San Jose a promising defensive prospect since they did not draft Schaefer. However, the team could certainly double up here.

Reid is a dynamic offensive presence on the blueline. In fact, he has produced at nearly a point-per-game pace for a very good Kitchener Rangers team. The Canadian rearguard has shown impressive defensive instincts at the junior level. This may not translate to the NHL, but he has a chance to be a power-play quarterback in a top-four role at the next level.

Round 2, Pick 33: Bill Zonnon, LW, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL)

The Sharks have drafted their two top centers in recent years. Celebrini joined the team last year, as mentioned. Smith, meanwhile, was drafted by the team with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. San Jose does have some promising wings in the form of Quentin Musty and Igor Chernyshov. However, it wouldn't be the worst idea to further improve their depth.

Bill Zonnon is a player many believe could sneak into the first round. However, he fits best as a second-round talent. He is a playmaking wing who possesses fine vision in the offensive zone. In saying this, he makes some very questionable decisions in the offensive zone. There are some noticeable flaws in his game that could certainly keep him out of the first round. Still, the upside is there, so the Sharks take a swing in this mock draft.

Round 2, Pick 51 (via OTT): Vaclav Nestrasil, RW, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

The Sharks received this pick in the Fabian Zetterlund trade at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. San Jose continues building depth on the wings with this selection. Vaclav Nestrasil is a hulking winger, standing 6'5″. The Lumberjacks star made his presence felt as a playmaker more than a shooter. In fact, his shot could use some work, as it doesn't exactly jump off the page.

In saying this, he is a smart player on the ice. He is physical on the forecheck and uses his forechecking ability to create chances for his teammates off of turnovers. His defensive ability is very refined for a player of his standing, as well. If everything goes well, Nestrasil could turnout to be an effective two-way winger in the NHL. However, he could also provide value as a defensive forward in a bottom-six, penalty-killing role.

Round 3, Pick 89 (via NSH/COL): Ethan Czata, C, Niagara IceDogs (OHL)

We have reached the final pick in this three-round Sharks mock draft. The Sharks traded for this pick in the Yaroslav Askarov trade with the Nashville Predators. San Jose has not drafted a center given the two star pivots they have selected with high picks in recent years. However, they could use some depth at the position all told. Outside of Smith, the team has two centers among their top 15 prospects, according to The Athletic. One of those centers may end up being a winger if he reaches the NHL.

Ethan Czata may not play a top-six or even a middle-six role in the NHL. However, he is a very impressive player all the same. He helped the IceDogs make the OHL Playoffs this season. The coaching staff deploys him in all situations, and he has had his stock rise massively from the beginning of the season. He is a competitive player with a bit of skill and decent skating ability. The upside might be limited, but the Sharks could certainly find some value here late in the third round.