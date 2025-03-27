The Chicago Blackhawks have been eliminated from postseason contention in 2024-25. This is not a wholly unexpected outcome. However, the manner in which it happened certainly leaves a sour taste. The Blackhawks added veteran talent to try and become more competitive. It did not work, and as a result, the Blackhawks are turning their focus to the 2025 NHL Draft earlier than most teams.

The Blackhawks picked Arytom Levshunov second overall in the 2024 NHL Draft. Of course, the year before, they held the first overall pick. With that selection, Chicago added Connor Bedard, a generational talent from the WHL's Regina Pats. Bedard has had some ups and downs during his sophomore NHL season. However, his upside remains sky-high.

The Blackhawks are undoubtedly looking to add more talent around that could contribute to their long-term success in the 2025 NHL Draft. And they should have no issues achieving this goal. With this in mind, here is a way-too-early 2025 Blackhawks mock draft. Like with our San Jose Sharks mock draft, there will be no simulation of the draft lottery. The order from this mock is determined by the order on Tankathon for these first three rounds.

Round 1, Pick 2: Michael Misa, C, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

The Blackhawks held the fourth overall pick in our most recent NHL Mock Draft. With that selection, they picked James Hagens out of Boston College. Without a simulated draft lottery, however, Chicago holds the second overall pick. And they get arguably a more promising prospect in Saginaw's Michael Misa.

Misa is having not only one of the greatest seasons in Spirit history but one of the best seasons from a draft-eligible OHL player in history. He is the fifth-highest point scorer in a single season from a U18 skater in OHL history. Misa is a game-breaking offensive talent who has a winning pedigree, claiming a Memorial Cup with Saginaw last season. He would form a formidable 1-2 punch with Bedard down the line.

Round 1, Pick 29 (via TOR): Cullen Potter, C Arizona State (NCAA)

In our most recent NHL Mock Draft, the Blackhawks doubled up at center. They selected Cullen Potter from Arizona State University in the NCAA. Chicago could certainly go in a different direction here. However, Potter is a very intriguing prospect, so the team doubles up here.

Potter has risen through the ranks of this draft process. In fact, some believe he could find himself going within the top 15. The Sun Devils star is the best skater in his age group. He is extremely fast and uses his speed to create chances for himself and his teammates. Potter has drawn comparisons to Frank Nazar, who the Blackhawks drafted 13th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Round 2, Pick 34: Jakob Ihs-Wozniak, LW, Luleå HF (SHL)

The Blackhawks have a lot of talented centers. Bedard and Nazar are already making an impact in the NHL. If the 2025 NHL Draft plays out like this Blackhawks mock draft, they'll add two more in Misa and Potter. Center depth is extremely important, but those centers need running mates on the wings.

Jakob Ihs-Wozniak is one of the more intriguing prospects in this class. At one point, many had him as a top 10 talent. His stock has fallen since the start of the season, but there are still some who believe he could go round one. Ihs-Wozniak is a very talented player, especially in the offensive zone. He excels on the power play, but there are questions about how he'll produce 5v5 at the next level. Still, the upside is hard for the Blackhawks to ignore early in the second round.

Round 2, Pick 60 (via DAL): Edison Engle, LD, Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL)

The Blackhawks acquired this pick in the Max Domi trade with the Dallas Stars back in 2023. Chicago has some talented young defenseman making their way toward the NHL. Of course, they also have the likes of Alex Vlasic, who is already making an impact at the next level. In saying this, they could find themselves a gem here late in the second round.

Edison Engle is a left-shot defenseman applying his trade in the United States Hockey League. The Arlington Heights, Illinois native is a very good puck move with some decent skating ability. He is very confident in the offensive zone, especially when looking to exploit passing lanes to generate chances for his teammates. His shot isn't too bad, either. Engle needs to improve defensively, but he has second-pairing, power-play quarterback upside at the NHL level. The Blackhawks could do well taking a chance on a local product.

Round 3, Pick 66: Shane Vansaghi, RW, Michigan State (NCAA)

This Blackhawks mock draft ends with an interesting wing prospect. ClutchPoints highlighted Shane Vansaghi as a player to watch at the NCAA's Frozen Four tournament. The Michigan State product played a mostly limited role on the third line. However, he has played with the sort of physicality teams covet, especially come playoff time. He has a good shot, though he only scored six goals this season. What truly shines is his confidence, which is extremely unwavering. Vansaghi may only top out as a third-line winger, but he could excel in that role.