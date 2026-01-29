Seattle Kraken forward Shane Wright has had a very up-and-down career in the NHL. He was the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft and was the consensus best player in that draft process up until the event itself. Unfortunately, things have not worked out for him. So much so that the Kraken are reportedly open to trading him.

Whether Seattle actually does move on from him remains to be seen. However, if he's made available, it might not be something Wright takes much issue with. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period originally reported on Wright's availability. Now, he's reporting that the young forward is looking for a change of scenery.

“As last week’s news that the Seattle Kraken had made Shane Wright available for trade as they try to package him for a top-six forward, word started to spread that Wright wants a change of scenery,” Pagnotta wrote recently.

Article Continues Below

Wright seemed to enjoy a bit of a breakout campaign in 2024-25. He scored 19 goals and 44 points for Seattle as he settled into his first full season in the league. Unfortunately, his production has taken a step back. Wright is currently playing to a 29-point pace on the season.

Still, he showed promise last season, and he is only 22 years old. There is a lot to like here, and the Kraken could leverage that to improve their roster. Seattle is a legitimate Wild Card contender. Trading Wright in a package for a more established player makes sense.

What the Kraken end up doing certainly remains to be seen. Either way, it does appear as if Wright's time in the Pacific Northwest is coming to an end. This is a situation Seattle fans will want to monitor ahead of the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.