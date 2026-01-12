The Seattle Kraken are holding on to the final playoff spot in the Western Conference race. Ahead of their Monday matchup with the New York Rangers, they got a big return to the ice in practice. Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour returned to practice in a non-contact jersey after missing 12 games with a hand injury.

Brandon Montour has emerged in NY, red non-contact jersey. #SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/oBdOQxYJRE — Mike Benton (@Benton_Mike) January 12, 2026 Expand Tweet

Montour has been out since December 17 with a hand injury suffered in a fight with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson. He has 16 points in 27 games this season, but did miss a stretch where the Kraken ripped off some wins and re-joined the playoff race.

But head coach Lane Lambert did not have an immediate update on the defenseman. “Eberle “looks like” he’ll be back in, per Lane Lambert. No update available on Montour,” Mike Benton of Kraken radio reported. The Kraken are getting the New York Rangers at a perfect time, coming off a 10-2 loss to the Boston Bruins.

The Kraken are 8-2-2 without Montour since the broken hand. With their five-game point streak to start the calendar year, they dug out of the basement and have a chance to make the playoffs. But the history of Seattle hockey has not been kind in recent years, with only one playoff appearance in franchise history.

Part of the reason for the Kraken's rise has been goalie Philipp Grubauer. He had a 41-save performance in a recent win over the Calgary Flames and has a ridiculous .925 save percentage in 15 games this season. According to multiple reports, Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate for the Kraken, which means he will start against the Rangers.

While things have gone well for the Kraken since New Year's, they need another big push to be a solid bet to make the playoffs. Lambert's first season behind the bench has been up and down, and Montour's return could make it a smoother ride into the spring for Seattle.