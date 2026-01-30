The Seattle Kraken are pushing for only the second playoff berth in franchise history. They are among many teams fighting for the final Wild Card spot out West, and Seattle could make a big splash at the NHL trade deadline to gain an advantage. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman says the Kraken are trying to land Artemi Panarin and dangling Shane Wright in the process.

“So Seattle has been looking for a scorer forever,” Friedman said. “And the whole Shane Wright thing, I think that's Seattle's goal. If they're gonna trade him, they want him to get them someone who scores, really can make a difference. Like, if they're gonna step up to the plate with this, it's not to bunt. It's to swing from the heels. So in theory, I can see them putting Wright-plus out there for Panarin. I just don't know that that's feasible.”

But there is one thing standing between the Kraken and landing Panarin. The Rangers star has a no-move clause, so he can pick his next location. “I just don't know how Panarin feels about them, if that's at all reasonable. So I would say it's unlikley, but I had no doubt Seattle called and said that's the player we want.”

Who can the Kraken add in a Shane Wright trade?

The Rangers-Kraken swap here seems unlikely. Wherever Panarin goes, he will sign an extension, likely worth $50 million total. He should be looking to sign that deal with a tried and true Stanley Cup contender, which Seattle is not right now. If this trade does not come to fruition, the Kraken should call the St Louis Blues, dangling Wright.

Both Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou could be on the way out as the Blues tumble to the bottom of the standings. At 26 and 27 years old, respectively, they do not fit the timeline of the Blues. But 22-year-old Wright fits much better and is a center, which Kyrous is not. This could be the fit that makes sense for both sides at this deadline.

But the problem with landing Kyrou or Thomas is their full no-move clauses. Teams in no-tax states have succeeded in recent years because of that advantage, so maybe one of them will head to Washington for the tax break. But a lack of playoff history in Seattle has been a hurdle in attracting the top free agents and trade candidates in their brief history.