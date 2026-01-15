The Seattle Kraken are looking to continue their positive momentum heading into the midway point of January. A matchup with the New Jersey Devils provided an opportunity to get another important two points on the board. Unfortunately for Seattle, Dougie Hamilton and the Devils emerged victorious. This did not sit well with Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer.

New Jersey captain Nico Hischier scored the game-winning goal with a nifty move in overtime. As the Devils were celebrating, Grubauer skated toward center ice. Hamilton appeared to stray from his teammates and skate toward the Kraken netminder. Grubauer promptly shoved the Devils defenseman, causing on-ice officials to intervene immediately.

Philipp Grubauer shoved Dougie Hamilton at center ice while skating off after Hischier’s OT winner #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/aeJLZVortg — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) January 15, 2026

Why Grubauer shoved Hamilton is unclear. One potential point of contention could be the way the game ended. Hischier made contact with the Kraken netminder during his game-winning goal. It's also possible that Hamilton and Grubauer exchanged words, though everything remains speculation at this time.

The Devils certainly needed a win in the midst of their ongoing struggles. New Jersey entered this game having lost eight of its last 11 games. They were sixth in the Metropolitan Division, just two points clear of last place. Wednesday's win gives them some breathing room.

As for the Kraken, they have now lost three of their last four games. This stretch comes on the back of very solid play, however. Seattle had won eight of its previous nine games before this recent four-game stretch.

Grubauer has been a major bright spot, as well. After being nearly unplayable last season, the Kraken netminder has rebounded spectacularly. He has a .924 save percentage through 16 total games this year.

The Kraken will look to get back on track when they take on the red-hot Boston Bruins on Thursday night.