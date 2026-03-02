The Miami Dolphins are making a massive move to the offensive line on Monday. The team has released offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg as the team goes through a transitional offseason. Newly hired head coach Jeff Hafley is going to take this team in a new direction than what Mike McDaniel had them headed to.

“The Dolphins have released OL Liam Eichenberg, who started 52 games in four years as a former 2nd-round pick.”

The Notre Dame product can play anywhere on the line. He has experience in all five positions, but has played more guard than anything else at 6-foot-6. The Dolphins are hoping that they can find cheaper or better pieces on the free agent market or in the NFL Draft in April.

Patrick Paul and Austin Jackson are atop the depth chart at tackles right now. Jonah Savaiinaea, Aaron Brewers, and Cole Strange are the other starters on the depth chart. That is not an elite core of linemen, and the Dolphins must find a way to improve that this offseason.

Miami will pick 11th in the draft this April. Mel Kiper Jr. predicts that the Dolphins will take a very good lineman with the 11th pick.

“The Dolphins' quarterback situation is unsettled, as they explore trade options for Tua Tagovailoa. But Alabama's Ty Simpson is still a reach here. So, let's instead look at the offensive line. Right tackle Austin Jackson — the team's last first-round pick on the offensive line back in 2020 — has struggled to stay on the field, and fill-in Larry Borom is a free agent. Mauigoa comes with 42 starts of experience and a mauling attitude. Plus, he'd be able to keep his parking pass at Hard Rock Stadium as he comes over from the Hurricanes.”

“If Jackson stays healthy and takes ownership of the RT spot, Mauigoa could easily kick inside to guard. Some scouts think he's a better fit there, and plenty of attention will be paid to his arm length measurements this week at the combine.”