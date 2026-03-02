Most professional athletes dream of their career success leading them to a spot in the Hall of Fame. Chicago White Sox prospect Braden Montgomery is no different. But perhaps the only thing matching Montgomery's Hall of Fame ambitions is the amount of work he is willing to put in to get there.

The shortstop is still waiting to make his MLB debut, but when his time comes, he'll be ready. He grew up watching New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter become a legend. Once Montgomery gets the major league call, he's planning on crafting his own unforgettable legacy, via Scott Merkin of MLB.com.

“Ever since I watched Derek Jeter play, I knew I wanted to be in the big leagues,” Montgomery said. “Probably around 10 or 11 years old, I knew I wanted to be the best to play baseball.

“Obviously it’s not even day one of my big league career yet, but I take it day by day,” he continued. “If I can stack good days on good days, I’m sure the results at the end of it will be something I can live with.”

Montgomery originally came to the White Sox in the trade that sent Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox. He made it all the way up to Double-A in his first year of minor league baseball, hitting .270 with 12 home runs, 68 RBIs and 14 stolen bases over 121 total games. Ranked as the top prospect in Chicago's system and the No. 35 in all of baseball, via MLB Pipeline, the White Sox have high expectations for the shortstop.

Through his first six games in spring training, Montgomery is hitting .357 with a home run, two RBIs and two triples. If his bat stays hot, he will be in the majors sooner than later. Once he arrives, Montgomery will get his chance to leave a sizable mark.