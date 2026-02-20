The Seattle Seahawks went in an unexpected direction with their new offensive coordinator. Also, they promoted a coach who got passed over for the role. Furthermore, head coach Mike Macdonald shot down critics of his OC hire, according to a post on X by Ari Meirov.

“#Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald on hiring an OC with no previous play-calling experience: “I do think it’s a bit overrated. All play-callers have to be first-time play-callers at some point.”

That’s an interesting take for a head coach who will have to deal with the pressure of trying to win back-to-back Super Bowls. It seems like he wouldn’t want a guy learning on the fly. But that’s what Brian Fleury will be doing.

Seahawks new OC wants to maintain status quo

Klint Kubiak, who is now the head coach of the Raiders, set a high bar. And Fleury said he wants to stay at that level, according to NFL.com.

“It looks very similar to the one that just won the Super Bowl,” Fleury said when asked how his offense will operate. “It's more about how you play than what you actually are doing schematically. We're gonna be fast and violent and aggressive in every way that we possibly can. Put pressure on defenses, both schematically and from a tempo standpoint. And just always have that type of mindset.”

Continuity is the key, Fleury said.

“I've already started to dive into everything that Klint [Kubiak] was doing here last year,” Fleury said. “And the goal would be to maintain as much of that as possible. But there's also areas where we can supplement that with things that we've developed and done in San Francisco.

“But I think there's areas where we can grow, some different ways we can challenge the players, that they should be looking forward to when they get back here.”

Sounds like a tough challenge, especially since the players bought into Kubiak.