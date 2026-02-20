Last week, the San Antonio Spurs waived Jeremy Sochan less than four years after selecting him with the No. 9 overall pick in the NBA Draft. He was supposed to be a key member of the franchise's future, but as time passed and his young teammates progressed, the former Baylor standout stagnated and eventually fell out of the rotation. Now, he is embracing the opportunity the New York Knicks (35-20) are giving him in the second half of the 2025-26 campaign.

Before debuting with his new team in Thursday's much-anticipated battle versus the first-place Detroit Pistons (40-13), the 22-year-old forward was sporting a Knickerbockers-inspired, blue and orange hairstyle, via ClutchPoints. Sochan is fighting for minutes and is therefore at least somewhat desperate, but this gesture shows how genuinely excited he is to play for this organization.

Jeremy Sochan rocking the blue and orange hair ahead of his Knicks debut 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Xi4rIkSmb8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 20, 2026

The Polish-American who was born in Oklahoma and raised in England fits New York's culture more than most people may realize. He brings energy and defensive intensity, two qualities that fueled the Knicks during the 1990s and early 2000s. Sochan could provide crucial frontcourt depth and allow head coach Mike Brown to keep his core players fresh down the stretch.

Moreover, he still has time to develop into an impactful NBA contributor, and team president Leon Rose believes that process can potentially coincide with New York's 2026 playoffs run. The 2022 Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year could significantly boost his free agency value if he helps the Knicks advance to the NBA Finals for the first time this century.

Jeremy Sochan averaged 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 28.7 percent from 3-point land in 212 games with the Spurs. The future is uncertain, but he is incredibly grateful to start fresh in The Big Apple. The top of his head illustrates that point quite clearly.