The St. Louis Blues are having a rough journey in the 2025-26 NHL regular season, and injuries are adding to the team's headaches.

The Blues, who are already without star center Robert Thomas, will also have to continue with their season sans key forward Jake Neighbours in the next several weeks. St. Louis announced on Tuesday that they have placed Neighbours on the injured reserve, and that he will be reevaluated in five weeks.

The 23-year-old Neighbours sustained a right leg injury during last Saturday's 6-4 loss on the road against the Detroit Red Wings. Since then, the Blues have lost two more games, including another one to the Red Wings at home on Tuesday night to the tune of a 5-2 score.

Neighbours' injury puts him on the shelf just when he's putting together a great individual campaign for the Blues, who dropped to 3-6-1 and saw their losing skid stretch to five games following their latest defeat at the hands of the Red Wings.

Neighbours' absence further hurts St. Louis, which is mostly relying on its offense to keep them in games. The Blues' defense has been horrid to date, entering Tuesday ranked second-worst in the league with an average of 4.33 goals allowed per game and last with a 5-on-5 3.877 save percentage.

Despite missing two games so far, Neighbours still leads the Blues with six goals and is tied with Jordan Kyrou for most points with seven.

Selected in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Blues, Neighbours managed to find his way to St. Louis' top line after starting the 2025-26 season on the third line. In addition to his huge impact on offense, Neighbours has also done an admirable job defensively, having collected a total of 20 hits to go along with five blocks.

With the Blues missing Neighbours and Thomas, the likes of Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich, Jimmy Snuggerud, Nathan Walker and Brayden Schenn are expected to have expanded roles on the ice.

St. Louis will take a rest this Wednesday before getting back to action on Thursday, when they host the visiting Vancouver Canucks at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.