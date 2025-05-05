The St. Louis Blues blew a two-goal lead in Game 7 against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. St. Louis had a chance to win the game in overtime, however, but this was not on the cards. Jets captain Adam Lowry eliminated the Blues in double overtime. As a result, St. Louis head coach Jim Montgomery and his team are preparing for the offseason.

Montgomery's Blues had a very inspiring run in the final stages of their season. Specifically, St. Louis turned the Enterprise Center into an absolute fortress. The team won 14 straight home games — regular and postseason included — before Game 7. It's an incredible feat for Montgomery, who joined the team midseason after being fired by the Boston Bruins.

“As a coach you try and hope to get your team to reach their ceiling. I think we came as close as we can in the last three months. I don't think we got there, but that was a great series, and I can not thank our players enough for their commitment, effort and execution,” the Blues head coach said after the loss in Game 7, via The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford.

Montgomery took a Blues team with talent and led it to the postseason. It certainly helped that he had prior familiarity with this team, as well. He served as an assistant coach in St. Louis for a few seasons before being hired by the Bruins before the 2022-23 season.

The Blues are headed for an intriguing offseason. St. Louis has a core in place featuring the likes of Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, and Jake Neighbours. This core was bolstered this past summer by the offer sheet signings of Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg, as well.

What's next for the Blues is certainly hard to say. But the future is bright on the ice for St. Louis. With a full offseason under Montgomery's watch, this team could be right back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs next year.