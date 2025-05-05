The Winnipeg Jets were in a dire situation with under two minutes to go in Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues, down by the score of 3-1. Vladislav Namestnikov brought the Jets within one to make the score 3-2 with about 1:55 left in regulation, scoring while his team had the goalie pulled. They had to do it again, though, and Cole Perfetti answered the bell, tipping in his second goal of the game to tie it at 3-3 with just 1.6 seconds left.

Regardless of how this game ends, this will go down as one of the most memorable moments of this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs. This series that has been back-and-forth and featuring many highs for the Jets, and many lows that include goaltender Connor Hellebuyck's struggles, has taken another turn.

It is the second incredible tip of the game for Perfetti. He put the Jets on the board with his goal in the second period, which was a deflection on a sharp angle on the power play. He showed off that skill again when the Jets' season was on the line. It was an incredible passing play by Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers to set up Perfetti with that kind of chance knowing that the clock was running. It would have been easy to have just fired a desperation shot in that circumstance.

It is also an incredible rebound for the Jets, who did not look good to start the game. Hellebuyck's second goal given up was one most expect him to save, but the team overall did not show up in the first period.

The toughest part is that now the Jets need to figure out how to find the back of the net one more time. It is a unique circumstance for both teams. The Jets need to focus after an incredibly high moment, while the Blues need to remind themselves that they are still just a goal away from advancing.