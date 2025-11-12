The St. Louis Blues are coming off a 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Despite the win, the Blues are off to a poor start this year. There is still something to celebrate as Jordan Binnington broke the franchise record for most games played by a goaltender on Tuesday night.

Another franchise record for Jordan Binnington. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/M6YuSFlUpM — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Maybe I'll send him a text tonight just for fun. Yeah it's cool how it's working out like this. Obviously he's a big legend here, he's in the Blues Hall of Fame, someone I look up to and has been a big part of my career,” Binnington said after the game, referring to Mike Liut, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

Binnington just made his 348th appearance with the Blues, breaking the record of Liut. Liut was a 1976 draft pick of the Blues, playing with the franchise from the 1979-1980 season before being traded to the Hartford Whalers during the 1984-85 season. In his time with the Blues, he was an all-star and also voted the runner-up for the Hart Memorial Trophy in 1980-81.

Binnington was the 88th overall selection of the Blues in the 2011 NHL Draft. The Canadian would make his NHL debut in the 2015-16 season, appearing in just one game for the franchise. He would remain in the AHL until the 2018-19 campaign, when he joined the Blues full-time.

In his time with the Blues, the netminder is 177-121-38 with a 2.79 goals against average and a .906 save percentage. Binnington has been an all-star, won the 4-Nations Face-Off with Canada, and won a Stanley Cup. He was also a major part of the team making the playoffs last year, playing stellar down the stretch run of the season as the Blues won 12 straight games to get into playoff contention.

If the team wants to make another run at the playoffs, they will need to turn things around. The Blues are currently 6-8-3 on the season, four points outside of a playoff spot. They return to the ice on Friday to host the Philadelphia Flyers.