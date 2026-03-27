The Los Angeles Dodgers started their quest for three consecutive titles with Yoshinobu Yamamoto getting the start, throwing six innings while allowing two earned runs on five hits. During the game, Clayton Kershaw gushed about Yamamoto, giving him the most wholesome praise, according to X account Baseball.

Clayton Kershaw talking about Yamamoto is one of the best things you will see today. This is wholesome stuff 🥹 pic.twitter.com/GUSL7gwPKX — Baseball (@mlbelites_) March 27, 2026

Kershaw complimented Yamamoto, describing how fluid he is, and said his ability to adapt was like a piece of art. Additionally, he said he was excited to watch him.

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Yamamoto was the hero of the 2025 World Series, tossing a complete game in Game 6 and shutting down the door in Game 7. Now, he is the ace of this very talented rotation that includes Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow. After winning the World Series for the second consecutive season, the Dodgers look to become the first team to win three straight since the New York Yankees did it from 1998 to 2000.

Kershaw retired last season after spending 18 years with the Dodgers. He went 223-96 in 455 total appearances with a 2.53 ERA and 3,04=52 strikeouts in his career. Additionally, he helped them win three World Series titles in six years and was a fixture in the rotation for over a decade.

With Kershaw officially retired, Yamamoto is the team's ace and leads a talented bunch that will attempt to etch themselves in the record books by the time the season concludes. The Dodgers started the season strong with an 8-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Opening Day. They are set to receive their championship rings on Friday when they continue their series with the D-Backs.