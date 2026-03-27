Tiger Woods' return to golf came in a more unheralded way at match two of the TGL Championship. Woods and his Jupiter Links team lost that match, but all eyes were on how the legend was recovering after his most recent back surgery. He still wasn't committed to playing in The Masters after the championship match, but is keeping his options open for that tournament and even some senior tour events, according to Joel Beall via X, formerly Twitter.

“Tiger Woods not listed in the early US Senior Open field but has registered to play,” Beall reported. “‘Tiger has entered the championship, simply to ensure eligibility,' a USGA spokesperson said, ‘but will not make a decision about playing until a later date.'”

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The aftermath of Tiger's recent injury is playing a big role in how his career goes beyond this point. He has been burned by returning too early in the past, and the years when he can be a successful participant are dwindling. It's unlikely to see him ever compete at the top of the leaderboard in a PGA Tour tournament or Major ever again, but if he can have a couple of seasons of success on the senior tour, it'd be a fine conclusion for him and the fans.

It's hard to see Woods ever step fully away from golf. Even during all his injury recoveries, he has been visible at tournaments and special events. It's not too surprising to see him dipping his toes in the senior tour now that he is old enough to play there.