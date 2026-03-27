As the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 42 PLE approaches, Becky Lynch is preparing for her AJ Lee match by listening to music by The Beatles, Chappell Roan, and more.

She took to X, formerly Twitter, to give fans a peek at her WrestleMania 42 playlist, which is titled “Big Time Beats #2,” a play on her former moniker, “Big Time Becks.” Lynch captioned her post, “I got MY WrestleMania match ! I’m going to get MY title back! The GREATEST coffee on Earth will be available soon (AMO) IT’S BEEN A GREAT WEEK!!!!!”

The playlist begins with The Beatles' “Here Comes the Sun” from Abbey Road, and fittingly, the playlist also includes Katrina & The Waves' “Walking on Sunshine.”

Most of the songs are upbeat, as Pharrell Williams' “Happy” and Roan's “HOT TO GO!” made the cut. Additionally, Lynch returned to classic rock with the last song, Fleetwood Mac's “Don't Stop.”

Hopefully, these songs help Lynch as she prepares for her WrestleMania 42 match. She will face Lee in what will likely be their rubber match.

Previously, Lee has gotten the best of Lynch on several occasions. First, Lee teamed up with CM Punk, her husband, to face another husband-wife duo, Seth Rollins and Lynch.

A couple of months later, Lee made Lynch tap out in the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series. They would face for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Elimination Chamber in February 2026, and Lee would be victorious, once again making Lynch tap out.

Article Continues Below

This means that Lee will enter her WrestleMania 42 match against Lynch as the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion. Lynch made that belt prestigious, and she hopes to regain it.

WWE star Becky Lynch's full WrestleMania 42 playlist

Below is Lynch's full playlist that she shared.