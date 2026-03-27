New York Mets pitching prospect Christian Scott is dealing with an injury. According to reporter Ernest Dove, Scott recently suffered a minor setback.

“My understanding New York Mets P Christian Scott had a (minor) setback. No full details disclosed. Cant confirm any timeframe. My limited info expectation is that he will be OK & return soon,” Dove wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Dove later shared another update on the Mets pitcher.

“My LIVE updated report on New York Mets P Christian Scott is that the ongoing structure of his innings count & arm strength building continues as we speak. Expectation remains that he will soon make his AAA debut as normal, without limitations. No new injuries to report here.”

It seems as if Scott will be alright. Still, this will be a situation worth monitoring.

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The Mets have a number of young players on the roster with promising futures. Scott is not a top prospect, but he could make an impact down the road.

The 26-year-old made his MLB debut in 2024, pitching in a total of nine games. He turned in a 4.56 ERA during that span. However, he pitched to a 2.76 ERA at Triple-A in 2024. After not pitching in 2025 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Scott is hoping to return to the big leagues at some point in 2026.

The Mets won their Opening Day game on Thursday, earning an 11-7 victory. New York is looking to return to the postseason after missing the playoffs in 2025.

Perhaps Christian Scott will end up making an impact during the '26 campaign.