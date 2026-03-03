The New York Rangers are preparing for a retooling process, and their on-ice product is a major reason why. The Rangers lost another contest on Monday, falling 5-4 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets. New York's roster is going to look different over the coming days. And the general retooling mindset has led to questions over the future of star defenseman Adam Fox.

Fox sidestepped questions over his future in a recent media availability. The loss to the Blue Jackets on Monday prompted these questions to be asked once again. However, the star Blueshirts rearguard is not budging from his stance on the matter.

“Kind of the same. We're just trying to focus on games, myself included. There's a lot going on at the deadline, but I think all anyone can do right now is take it day by day,” Fox said in a clip from SNY Rangers.

Fox is one of the better defenseman in the league. He is a true No. 1 defenseman who can contribute at both ends of the ice. When Fox is on the ice, the Rangers perform much better than they do without him out there.

At the same time, New York's retool could last a few seasons. As a result, Fox could become a top trade candidate. The Rangers defenseman is signed long-term and would be of interest to a number of contending teams.

For now, he is focused on helping New York win the games in front of them. Until he's told otherwise, he's a member of the Rangers. Still, this is a situation fans will want to monitor as the summer approaches.