The St. Louis Blues are looking to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again this season. It's certainly way too early to begin crowning playoff contenders. But it's important for Brayden Schenn and his teammates to get off to a good start. Thanks to rookie Jimmy Snuggerud, St. Louis picked up a very important early-season win on Monday.

Snuggerud opened the scoring for the Blues against the Vancouver Canucks. He later added a second marker in the second period to cap off a two-goal night. In the end, the Blues were able to skate to a 5-2 victory over the hosting Canucks. It's certainly a promising performance from a young player the team has high hopes for.

After the game, Schenn was asked about Snuggerud's performance. The Blues captain, who had a goal and an assist of his own against the Canucks, had very high praise for his rookie teammate on Monday night.

“I thought he was the best player on the ice for us tonight. He's dynamic, he's elite, a high hockey IQ. That first shot is pretty high-end. He knows how to score goals, how to go to the right areas. With him, he's only going to get better as he goes,” Schenn said, via Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

Schenn also mentioned the familiarity opponents are starting to have with the young forward. Snuggerud played his 10th career NHL game on Monday night. Teams are starting to gain a feel for how he plays. And it's important for St. Louis to guide him through this adjustment.

“It's a tough league and guys are starting to understand who he is. For us, (we'll do) anything we can do to try and help him, but he's getting better day by day,” the Blues captain told Rutherford.

The Blues are in action once again on Wednesday night when they face the Chicago Blackhawks.