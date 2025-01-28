Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Emil Lilleberg has been slapped with a two-game suspension after an interference against Detroit Red Wings forward JT Compher, as announced by the NHL's Public Relations department (h/t the NHL's official website).

The said infraction took place during the second period of last Saturday's game between the Lightning and the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Lilleberg was assessed a minor penalty at that time due to interference.

Lilleberg's dangerous hit on Compher left the latter injured (h/t Max Bultman of The Athletic), leading to his absence in Monday night's 5-2 Detroit win over the Los Angeles Kings at home. His next chance to play will be on Thursday when the Red Wings kick off a four-game road trip with a showdown against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. The 29-year-old Compher, who is in his second season with the Red Wings, has six goals to go with 15 assists for 21 points through 48 games so far in the 2024-25 NHL campaign.

Meanwhile, the suspension of Lilleberg, who will be turning just 24 years old on Sunday, will keep him ineligible for the Lightning's meeting with the Chicago Blackhawks and the Kings on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. Both of those games will be played at the Bolts' home at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Lilleberg's absence in the next two games doesn't project to be a huge loss temporary loss for the Lightning. On the season, the bottom-pair defenseman has zero goals with 11 assists through 45 games. Lilleberg is minus-six and carries just a 47.8 Corsi For percentage. However, his suspension adds more to the plate of Victor Hedman and the rest of Tampa Bay's blue line that plays a big role in the Bolts' defense that is allowing just 2.81 goals per game and second in opponents' high-danger scoring percentage (5.6%).

Lilleberg will also be losing money during his suspension, as he's going to serve it without pay. He is estimated to forfeit over $9,000 because of his suspension, with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund instead of to his pocket.

The soonest Lilleberg can skate back to action will be on Saturday when the Lightning host the New York Islanders.