ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two teams with recent struggles face off as the Chicago Blackhawks face the Tampa Bay Lightning. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blackhawks-Lightning prediction and pick.

the Blackhawks come into the game at 15-29-5 on the year, placing them in last place in the Central Division. With the poor record, they have begun to trade away assets, as the Blackhawks have traded away Taylor Hall. In their last game, they faced the Minnesota Wild. The Wild got off to a hot start, scoring twice in the first 7:30 of the game to take a 2-0 lead. They would extend the lead in the second period, but the Blackhawks would get goals from Seth Jones and Frank Nazar to make the game tight. Still, the Wild would add an empty net goal to win the game 4-2.

Meanwhile, the Lightning are 26-19-3 on the year, placing them in fifth place in the Atlantic Division, and currently holding on to the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They have struggled as of late, losing three of their last four games, with the only win being over the Blackhawks. Last time out, they faced the Detroit Red Wings. After a scoreless first period, Marco Kasper scored to give the Red Wings a 1-0 lead in the second period. The Red Wings would add an empty net goal in the third period, as Cam Talbot stopped all 28 shots he faced in a 2-0 win for the Red Wings.

Here are the Blackhawks-Lightning NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blackhawks-Lightning Odds

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: +270

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: -345

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How To Watch Blackhawks vs Lightning

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Blackhawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Blackhawks is led by Connor Bedard, who leads the team in assists and points this year. He comes into the game with 13 goals and 30 assists, good for 43 total points. Further, he has five goals and 14 assists on the power play. He is joined by Tyler Bertuzzi on the top line, who leads the team in goals this year. Bertuzzi has 17 goals and 11 assists while having eight goals and three assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, Teuvo Teravainen is second on the team in points this year. He comes in with ten goals and 23 assists, good for 33 total points. Playing on the fourth line and sitting fourth on the team in points this year is Ryan Donato. Donato comes into the game with 14 goals and 14 assists on the year.

Why the Lightning Could Cover the Spread/Win

Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning in assists and points this year, playing on the top line. He comes into the game with 23 goals and 50 assists, good for 73 total points. Further, he has three goals and 27 assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Jake Guentzel. Guentzel is fourth on the team in points with 25 goals and 24 assists. Further, he has 12 goals and five assists on the power play.

The second line is home to Brandon Hagel and Brayden Point, who are tied for second on the team in points. Hagel comes in with 20 goals and 31 assists this year. Meanwhile, Point has 27 goals and 24 assists this year. Further, Point has 12 goals and nine assists on the power play this season.

Andrei Vadilevskiy is expected to be in goals for the Lightning in this one. He is 20-15-2 on the year with a 2.38 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. He is just 2-3-0 in his last five starts but has given up three or fewer goals in four of the five. Last time out he was great, stopping 29 of 30 shots, but took the loss as the Red Wings shut out the Lightning.

The Lightning will be shooting on Petr Mrazek in this one. Mrazek is 9-17-2 on the year with a 3.26 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. Mrazek is not playing well. He has just one win in his last four starts, and given up three or more goals in all five of them.

Final Blackhawks-Lightning Prediction & Pick

The Lightning come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. One reason is their defense, which is tenth in the NHL in goals against. The defense has remained solid as of late, allowing 29 goals in the last ten games. They have also scored 31 goals in the last ten games. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks are 30th in the NHL in goals against per game and have given up 38 goals in their last ten games, higher than their season average. Further, they have been struggling to score as of late. Take the Lightning in this one.

Final Blackhawks-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Lightning -1.5 (-140)