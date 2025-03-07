Tomorrow is the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. At the moment, the Tampa Bay Lightning will once again play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. One of the NHL's most successful teams of the past ten years, the Bolts have once again made another bold trade to shake things up at the deadline. On Wednesday, Lightning GM Julien BriseBois decided to trade two first round picks, plus two other draft selections and forward Michael Eyssimont to the Seattle Kraken.

The return? None other than Bolts franchise hero Yanni Gourde, who makes his return back to Amalie Arena after a stint with the Kraken. In addition to Gourde, fellow forward Oliver Bjorkstrand has also joined Tampa Bay. The addition of these two forwards was almost exactly what the Lightning needed. Their offense was shorthanded due to injuries and underperformance to an extent. By bringing back Gourde and inserting Bjorkstrand into the lineup, this move could be that helps head coach Jon Cooper, and his team secure the franchise's fourth Stanley Cup.

However, there is definite risk involved. Gourde is 33 years old and has missed most of this season due to injuries. He made his return in his re-debut with the Lightning. Bjorkstrand also suited up for the team against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. Both new arrivals are looking to make a strong impression. But what if they can't? What if Gourde's homecoming falls flat? How much could that turn of events harm the Bolts moving forward?

Yanni Gourde falls flat in return to Lightning

The injury problems notwithstanding, it is clear that Gourde is not the same player who left Tampa in 2021. He's now on the opposite end of his prime and has started to adapt to his declining physical skills. He'll likely once again serve as the heart of the third line and is undoubtedly excited to once again play under Cooper.

Can the Bolts' head coach help Gourde get back to the player he once was. He played well in Seattle when healthy. Although it will take time for him to get back into proper game shape, returning to Tampa was likely the best thing for his career. It will allow him to return to a familiar role where he can shine.

There have been plenty of instances where rekindling old relationships just works, especially in the sports world. However, if the second go-around with the Lightning isn't as good as the first, then the question must be asked: did BriseBois do the right thing in bringing back Gourde and snagging Bjorkstrand? Or should he tried to have lure in a bigger fish, like his counterpart Bill Zito did with the acquisition of defenseman Seth Jones from the Chicago Blackhawks? Sooner or later, the NHL will know, and so will the Lightning.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gourde help supercharge Lightning attack

Thursday night's win over the Sabres was just a taste of how good the offense can be now that Bjorkstrand and Gourde have been added to the mix. The 6-5 win showcased plenty of rough goaltending and offensive fireworks. The man now christened “Bjorky” scored the decisive goal in the third period to give the Bolts a lead they would never relinquish.

"Oliver Bjorkstrand, welcome to the Lightning!" pic.twitter.com/IAlWAH9dCR — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

“‘Oliver Bjorkstrand, welcome to the Lightning!'” posted the team's official account on X, formerly Twitter.

Offseason acquisition Jake Guentzel, who has quickly become one of the team's top players, notched a hat trick in the win, while forward Nick Paul and defensemen Darren Raddysh also scored in addition to Bjorkstrand. Gourde pitched in an assist, while fellow offensive studs Nikita Kucherov and Brandon Hagel had a pair each. All of these contributions have the ability to lead to their main goal: winning a Stanley Cup. Can Gourde and Bjorkstrand provide that final edge that Tampa Bay needs. Or will BriseBois find even more help before the deadline closes Friday? Anything can happen by this time Friday evening.