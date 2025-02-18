Keegan Bradley is teeing off this Monday with double the competitive energy, bringing his A-game to the TGL match while also showing support for USA Hockey in their quest for victory.

Sporting USA Hockey gear, Bradley is making it clear that his passion for sports goes beyond just golf adding extra excitement his upcoming TGL match. Fans are in for a thrilling mix of golf and hockey action as Bradley’s involvement brings a heightened intensity to both arenas.

USA Hockey is riding high after their 3-1 victory over Canada on Sunday, earning them a spot in the 4 Nations Face-Off final this Thursday. Meanwhile, Bradley's team, Boston Common Golf, is in a very different position. Alongside Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama, Bradley’s squad (0-1-1) desperately needs a win in this TGL match to stay in playoff contention.

Their opponents, The Bay Golf Club, led by Shane Lowry, Ludvig Åberg, and Wyndham Clark, have been strong with a 1-0 record and are aiming to stay undefeated. The match’s intensity ramps up as both teams battle not only for pride but for vital playoff positioning.

Boston Common Golf has struggled with par-4s this season, failing to win a single par-4 hole with an 0-4-6 record. Additionally, their putting has been inconsistent—ranging from a season-high 70 feet of made putts to just five feet in their last outing.

As Bradley and his team aim for a playoff win to stay in contention, they’ll look to mirror the winning pattern of USA Hockey. After their strong performance, USA Hockey is primed for Thursday’s championship final. Both Bradley’s golf team and USA Hockey are hoping to capitalize on momentum and secure victory in their respective sports.

It’s shaping up to be an exciting week ahead for Bradley and fans of both sports. While a win for Boston Common Golf is priority for Bradley, a USA Hockey victory would be more than just a consolation prize.