It wouldn't have been surprising if Auston Matthews or William Nylander had scored the overtime winner for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 3 against the Ottawa Senators. Still, another unlikely hero scored the Maple Leafs' deciding goal. The Maple Leafs relinquished a 2-1 lead in the third period to go to overtime for the second straight game, and the result was the same as Simon Benoit finished it early.

SIMON BENOIT WINS GAME 3 IN OVERTIME! TORONTO TAKES A 3-0 SERIES LEAD! 🎥: Sportsnet | #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/EgZ7IFKjJs — TheLeafsNation (@TLNdc) April 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Benoit burst onto the scene for the Leafs last season as an unlikely addition from the Anaheim Ducks. He has just 15 points in 142 regular season games with Toronto, as he is more known for being a defensive stalwart. However, he found the perfect time to score his second goal on Thursday night after recording just one goal during the regular season.

It was his second point of the series, as he also played the hero in Game 2's overtime when he rushed the puck the length of the ice and found Max Domi for the winner. Benoit might not be the most offensive player in the Leafs' lineup, but he is quickly becoming an overtime specialist.

Maple Leafs getting support from their depth

Auston Matthews put the Leafs ahead early in the third period, and Matthew Knies opened the scoring. However, Benoit and Domi have been the heroes over the past two overtimes. It had been a difficult season for Domi, but his ability to come through in the clutch will be a welcome addition in the playoffs.

The Leafs have been missing depth scoring over the past couple of years. They have gotten it during the regular season, but it seems to dry up in the postseason. Toronto has a better lineup on paper than they have in the past few playoff series, and it's showing with their depth guys showing up in big moments.

If this is a sign of things to come for the Maple Leafs, then it could be a different outcome in this year's playoffs. The perennial chokers could have something special brewing up north as they hope to be the team that breaks Canada's 32-year Stanley Cup drought.