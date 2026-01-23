The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Vegas Golden Knights in what will be the much-anticipated return to Toronto for Mitch Marner. Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz recently returned to practice and will make his return against the Knights, according to Sportsnet host Anna Dua.

“Anthony Stolarz will start for Toronto against the Vegas Golden Knights,” Dua wrote on X.

Stolarz has been out since November 11, when he sustained an upper-body injury against the Boston Bruins. He had been struggling, going 6-5 with a 3.51 goals-against average and save percentage of .884. But Stolarz is ready to return and will face his old teammate, Marner.

With all the attention on Marner's return, the Leafs must focus on slowing the Golden Knights down. Stolarz last faced the Golden Knights last season in Vegas, allowing two goals on 18 shots. who entered the game after Joseph Woll was pulled. Ironically, Marner scored a goal for the Leafs in that game.

Stolarz will get a chance to show what he can do as he faces a tough Golden Knights team. Overall, he has not had good stats against the Knights, going 1-2 with a 3.36 goals-against average and a save percentage of .885. With Marner now on the other side, it will be even more challenging, as Stolarz will face a first-place Golden Knights' team that currently ranks 12th in goals.

The Maple Leafs traded Marner to the Golden Knights just before he hit free agency. Since then, he has had an impact with his new team, netting 12 goals and 40 assists across 49 games. Meanwhile, the Leafs have struggled to stay above water since Marner's departure. William Nylander is still out with a groin injury and likely will not play in Marner's return to Toronto. The Leafs will attempt to snap a two-game losing streak and bounce back after a stretch that has seen them go 1-4 over the last five games.