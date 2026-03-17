Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby provided new insight into his failed trade to the Baltimore Ravens, describing an unusual and uncomfortable experience during his visit to Baltimore that ultimately preceded the deal’s collapse.

Crosby spoke about the situation on the latest episode of The Rush With Maxx Crosby, addressing speculation that has followed the aborted trade and offering his perspective on what transpired behind the scenes.

“Everyone’s got their own theory, conspiracy theory. No one will ever admit at either side what the real truth is or whatever, and ultimately it doesn't even matter. I am where I'm supposed to be. I know that. I'll just say that. And this is the only thing like I went there, did my thing, had my MRIs. I wanted to see the head coach and just chop it up, talk football, talk ball. Like he's defensive guy. Never met him before like that. So I wanted to chop it up. So, I didn't get to meet with him till the end of the day. I didn't get to see the GM at all. I thought I was going to see him when I first got there. I didn't see him for 5 hours.”

The Ravens had reportedly agreed to acquire Crosby in exchange for multiple first-round draft picks before backing out following his physical. The deal was viewed as one of the most significant potential trades of the offseason, given Crosby’s status as one of the league’s premier pass rushers.

According to Crosby, the atmosphere inside the organization raised questions even before the final decision was communicated. He described a delayed meeting process and a lack of interaction with key decision-makers as the day unfolded.

Maxx Crosby describes ‘off’ meeting with Ravens coach before trade collapse

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Crosby said he eventually met with head coach Jesse Minter, but the interaction stood out for its tone.

“You could just tell the energy was off. Like I dapped him up, he had like a blank face. And I’m like, ‘Okay.’ I’m not thinking anything of it. Maybe he’s just different, I don’t know him. I go into the room. They sit me down on the couch and he's like, ‘Man, I don't know how to say this, but you know, one of our doctors has concerns with, you know, with the results and whatever.’”

The concerns centered on Crosby’s medical evaluation, which ultimately led Baltimore to rescind the agreement. The decision came despite reports that multiple teams had already reviewed Crosby’s medical history prior to engaging in trade discussions.

Crosby did not elaborate on the specific findings but indicated that the process itself felt unusual, particularly given the lack of communication earlier in the visit.

Despite the unexpected outcome, Crosby emphasized that he has moved forward and remains focused on his role in Las Vegas. The 28-year-old is coming off another productive season, continuing to anchor the Raiders’ defense as one of the NFL’s most disruptive edge defenders.

For now, Crosby remains under contract with the Raiders, and the organization appears prepared to move ahead with him as a central piece of its defense heading into the 2026 season, even as questions linger about how one of the offseason’s most anticipated trades unraveled.