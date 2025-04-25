Brandon Carlo and the Toronto Maple Leafs are nearing a first-round sweep of the Ottawa Senators. It's been a while since the Maple Leafs had a chance to do this. In fact, the last time Toronto swept a postseason opponent was against Ottawa back in 2001.

However, there is some concern about rest vs. rust. If Toronto completes the sweep, it will receive an extended period of rest. Especially if other Eastern Conference playoff matchups go beyond four games. Carlo recognizes the rust element, but believes sweeping the Senators does more good than harm.

“It can definitely be a good thing,” Carlo said, via NHL.com's Mike Zeisberger. “There’s been times in my career that you finish off the series fast, and you have a long break between. That can become kind of awkward. But overall, I think rest is a weapon. And for us, confidence wise going forward, you want to continue on the right track.”

The Senators have their work cut out for them. Coming back from 3-0 down in a playoff series is extremely rare. The task ahead is something only four teams in NHL history have ever completed. The 1942 Maple Leafs, the 1975 New York Islanders, the 2010 Philadelphia Flyers, and 2014 Los Angeles Kings are the clubs to do it.

“The only thing we can do right now is look at the positive,” said Senators forward David Perron, via Zeisberger. “We feel like we’re right there. What’s history saying so far? Not great. But we’re going to try to turn this thing around one game at a time.”

The Maple Leafs want to put a stamp on this series as soon as possible. Winning Game 4 is the best way for this team to do so. Toronto and the Senators hit the ice for Game 4 on Saturday night from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.