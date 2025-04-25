ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Toronto Maple Leafs look for the sweep as they face the Ottawa Senators. It is time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Maple Leafs-Senators Game 4 prediction and pick.

After a dominating performance in game one of the series, where the Maple Leafs won the game 6-2, it has been late-game heroics needed in the last two games. First, in game two, it would be an overtime winner from Max Domi that gave the Maple Leafs a 2-0 lead in the series. The series would then move to Ottawa. After a scoreless first period, Claude Giroux scored to make it 1-0, but Matthew Knies would tie the game. In the third period, Auston Matthews would give Toronto the lead, but Brady Tkachuk would tie the game. This would lead to overtime, where Simon Benoit scored to give the Maple Leafs the 3-0 series lead.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Senators Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Maple Leafs-Senators Game 4 Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: +1.5 (-280)

Moneyline: -106

Ottawa Senators: -1.5 (+220)

Moneyline: -113

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs. Senators Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: TBS/truTV/Max

Why the Maple Leafs Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Maple Leafs is led by the combination of Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews. Marner led the team in points in the regular season, having 27 goals and 75 assists, good for 102 points. Marner has a goal and five assists in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Matthews was third on the team in points with 33 goals and 45 assists. Matthews has a goal and four assists in the playoffs. The line is rounded out by Matthew Knies, who had 29 goals and 29 assists in the regular season. Knies has already recorded two goals in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the second line is led by William Nylander. Nylander was second on the team in points while leading the team in goals. He had 45 goals with 39 assists in the regular season. Nylander has a goal and three assists in the playoffs. He is joined on the line by John Tavares, who finished the regular season with 38 goals and 36 assists this year. Tavares has two goals and two assists in the playoffs. Finally, Morgan Rielly was solid from the blue line, finishing the year with seven goals and 34 assists. Rielly has scored twice while adding an assist in the playoffs.

Anthony Stolarz is expected to be in the goal for Toronto in this one. He was 21-8-3 in the regular season with a 2.14 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage. He has been great in the playoffs, allowing just six goals on 81 shots. That is good for a .926 save percentage.

Why the Senators Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Senators' top line is led by Tim Stutzle. He finished the regular season leading the team in assists and points, having 24 goals and 55 assists, good for 79 points. Stutzle has one assist in the playoffs. He is joined on the top line by Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux. Tkachuk led the team in goals in the regular season, having 29 goals and 26 assists. Tkachuk has two goals in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Giroux had 15 goals and 35 assists this season. Giroux has a goal and two assists in the playoffs.

The second line is home to Drake Batherson. He was second on the team in points this year, having 26 goals and 42 assists. Batherson has one goal and one assist in the playoffs. He is joined on the line by Dylan Cozens. Cozens had five goals and 11 assists in his 21 games with the Senators. Cozen has one assist in the playoffs. Finally, Jake Sanderson has been solid from the blue line. He finished the regular season with 11 goals and 46 assists. He has one assist in the playoffs.

Linus Ullmark is expected to be in the goal for the Senators in this one. He was 25-14-3 this past year with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He has struggled so far in the playoffs, allowing 12 goals on 65 shots, good for just a .815 save percentage.

Final Maple Leafs-Senators Prediction & Pick

The odds suggest a tight game in this Stanley Cup Playoffs game. Still, coming back from a 3-0 series deficit is difficult. It has happened just four times in NHL history, with the most recent being the 2014 Kings in the first round against the Sharks. Teams have fallen down 3-0 209 times in NHL history, with just ten of them even forcing a game seven. Meanwhile, 128 of the 209 times a team has gone down 3-0, the series has ended in a sweep. The Maple Leafs are getting great play from Anthony Stolarz, and the Senators have struggled to find scoring opportunities. That will continue in this one as the Maple Leafs make it a sweep.

Final Maple Leafs-Senators Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs ML (-106)