The Toronto Maple Leafs are ecstatic after forcing a Game 7 against the Florida Panthers on Friday. Their fans are gearing up for a do-or-die game on Sunday, with one high-profile fan in particular looking on in anticipation.

Canadian singing sensation Justin Bieber took to his Instagram page to post his reaction to the Maple Leafs going to Game 7.

“Gets It Done game 7 mutha——-“. he posted. Bieber has 294 million followers on Instagram.

The Maple Leafs defeated the Panthers 2-0 in Game 6 and have regained momentum in the series. With a win, they will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty already declared “war” on the Panthers prior to Game 7, indicating that Toronto is not holding back from coming out on top, especially playing before their home crowd.

Toronto, one of the original nine franchises, is in its ninth consecutive playoff and looking to win its first Stanley Cup since 1967. Bieber's fandom is natural, considering he is from the land where hockey rules.

Justin Bieber's love for the Maple Leafs

It is a rite of passage for any kid in Canada to take up their national pastime. Bieber grew up playing hockey and is a lifelong Maple Leafs fan.

As Toronto goes through the playoffs, Bieber hasn't skipped a beat. He even missed the Met Gala to watch Game 1 against the Panthers.

He also has relationships with players, including Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews. Beyond his favorite, Bieber has taken to the ice numerous times in conjunction with NHL players.

In February, Bieber joined the NHL Hall of Famers in a game to raise funds after the wildfires in Los Angeles. As his favorite team seeks to move ahead, Bieber will be waiting on pins and needles.

Come Sunday, it is a case of never say never.