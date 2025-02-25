Justin Bieber swapped the stage for the ice on Sunday, lacing up his skates alongside Hockey Hall of Famers Rob Blake, Mark Messier, Cammi Granato, and Jeremy Roenick at Crypto.com Arena, per ESPN. The pop star joined an exhibition tournament to support relief efforts for the devastating wildfires that have swept through Southern California, with the Palisades Fire standing as the most destructive in Los Angeles history.

Hosted by the Los Angeles Kings and the NHL, “Skate for LA Strong” drew an impressive roster of athletes and celebrities to raise funds for recovery initiatives. Bieber, a lifelong hockey fan, embraced the opportunity. “We're looking to have a good time and show that when we come together, good things happen,” he said before hitting the ice.

Hollywood and Hockey Collide for a Cause

The four-team tournament, spearheaded by Kings president and Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille, brought together some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. “We've all been touched by what happened last month,” Robitaille explained. “We all have friends, families, or different [people] that have been impacted, so for us to be able to make a difference and to do something, we're going to raise as much as possible and make a difference.”

Actors Vince Vaughn and Cobie Smulders coached the winning squad, which swept both of its games in the exhibition event. Meanwhile, Will Ferrell and Snoop Dogg helmed Bieber's Team Black, providing comedic energy and sideline support. The highlight of the day came when Bieber and Roenick engaged in a lighthearted scuffle, with the 30-year-old singer pulling the jersey over the former NHL star's head in classic hockey fashion. “This is starting to get chippy out here!” Vaughn exclaimed from the bench.

Expand Tweet

Snoop Dogg took it all in stride, celebrating the moment even in defeat. “We didn’t win the game, but we won the fight,” the rapper joked. The spirited atmosphere underscored the event’s greater purpose: uniting different worlds to support a critical cause.

Roenick, who played 20 NHL seasons, didn’t mind the playful bout. “I can say I got beat up by Justin Bieber,” he laughed. “That’s a great day.”

Bieber reinforced the significance of the game, telling reporter Jackie Redmond, “This is everything. We’re just looking to have a good time and show that when we come together, good things can happen.” His words reflected the event’s impact, blending hockey, Hollywood, and heart for a powerful cause.