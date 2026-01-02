The Georgia football team was stunned by the Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday night, 39-34, as the program lost in the College Football Playoff (CFP) quarterfinals. While it was no doubt a shocking loss for the Georgia football team against Ole Miss, head coach Kirby Smart would speak about the result and how the Rebels played them differently than last time.

The Bulldogs beat the Rebels on Oct. 18, 43-35, but Ole Miss redeemed themselves in retrospectively a more important game. Smart spoke about how this game was different than the last time the Bulldogs were in the Sugar Bowl and also the regular season matchup between the two teams.

“It felt very different than last year in terms of the environment and everything,” Smart said. “Great crowd out there today. Probably more partisan Ole Miss than ours, but it felt like you're on a road game with their atmosphere. And they had momentum a lot. It was a back-and-forth game. It was an incredible college football game.”

“It's what the CFP was built for, to have battles like that,” Smart continued. “And that was basically every conference game we had this year. I felt like every game was like that one: back, forth, back, forth. Plays being made all over.”

Love the way Coach Kirby Smart spoke after the game! #SugarBowl pic.twitter.com/fNezPjD4EX — Connie Carberg (@ConnieScouts) January 2, 2026

Georgia football's Kirby Smart shouts out Ole Miss

As Smart was sick about the Georgia football team losing to the Rebels, the head coach would not hold back in praising Ole Miss, especially since they continue to play without Lane Kiffin. Besides mentioning their defensive intensity, Smart would shout out quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who threw for 362 yards and two touchdowns.

“A lot of credit goes to Ole Miss, the defensive improvements they made,” Smart said. “They played much better and tougher, and more physical on defense, created some problems for us. And their quarterback is just incredible. I mean, he does an unbelievable job of not giving up sacks and making plays with his legs.”

“They made more plays than we did, and I've got to be honest, that's part of football,” Smart continued. “They made more, and outexecuted us, outcoached us, outplayed us. But I enjoyed that game and that atmosphere. I am proud of our team.”

At any rate, the Bulldogs' year is over, as Smart and the team look to regroup for next season.