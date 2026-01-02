It's no secret that the PGA and LIV Golf Tours have been at odds. No.2 player Rory McIlroy has previously criticized the LIV Tour.

However, while he has been against the tour itself, he is very open to welcoming LIV players onto the PGA Tour, per Golf.com. He specifically mentioned current LIV player Bryson DeChambeau.

“I think they’ve already paid their consequence … if it made the overall Tour stronger to have Bryson DeChambeau back and whoever else, I would be okay with it.”

Rory McIlroy says he'd welcome back LIV golfers to the PGA Tour. (via @WeAreTheOverlap)

In 2025, Mcllroy had a standout year, which included winning three major PGA wins. The biggest win came at the Masters. Recently, McIlroy served as the European team's captain, leading it to victory over the American team in the Ryder Cup.

Rory McIlroy has remained consistently loyal to the PGA

In 2007, Mcllroy joined the PGA Tour and has won five major tournaments. That included the 2011 U.S. Open, 2012 and 2014 PGA championships, 2014 Open Championships, and the 2025 Masters.

In 2022, the LIV Golf Tour was launched with the support from the Saudia Arabia Public Investment Fund as an alternative to the PGA Tour. It has welcomed top players such as Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, provided high salaries, and a faster golf format.

However, it's non traditional format and accusations of “sportswashing” to Saudi Arabia's human rights abuses has led to criticism of the tour.

In 2024, McIlroy denied reports that he was offered an $850 million and equity to play in the LIV Golf Tour. His agent Sean O'Flaherty said to the UK newspaper The Independent that it was “fake news”.