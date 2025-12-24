The Golden State Warriors have gotten back into the win column recently, beating the Orlando Magic in blowout fashion early this week. Unfortunately, the main storyline coming out of that game for the Warriors was the heated altercation between head coach Steve Kerr and power forward Draymond Green, which resulted in Green storming off to the locker room and not returning for the rest of the game.

Now, former NBA guard Tim Hardaway Sr. has found a way to blame Stephen Curry after this latest Green anger management incident.

“Steph should’ve been the one standing up in that huddle [during the Draymond and Steve Kerr incident],” said Hardaway, per SiriusXM NBA Radio on X, formerly Twitter.

Hardaway Sr. is not the first person to level a similar sort of bizarre accusation against Curry for not being Green's babysitter over the years. As of yet, no further discipline has been announced for Green ahead of the Warriors' Christmas Day game.

Article Continues Below

Overall, the Warriors have been a disappointment this year, currently sitting at the .500 mark on the season. This has opened up some discussion on potential trade scenarios for Golden State moving forward, with some speculating that the team might even look to move on from Green himself as these sorts of incidents continue to pile up.

At this point, it seems unlikely that things would reach that level of a boiling point, but considering how quickly things blew up with Klay Thompson, nothing can be considered to be off the table.

In any case, the Warriors will next take the floor on Christmas Day for a game against Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks. That game is slated to get underway at 5:00 pm ET.