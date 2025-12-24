The Baltimore Ravens will be facing the Green Bay Packers this week in hopes of keeping their playoff chances alive, but there is some uncertainty regarding their starting quarterback. Lamar Jackson had to leave Sunday Night Football early with a back contusion, and he has not practiced so far this week, including today, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

“Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is NOT practicing Wednesday because of a back contusion. Jackson is the only player missing from Wednesday’s practice. If Jackson can’t play Saturday, the Ravens would start Tyler Huntley,” Hensley wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Jackson has been through an injury-filled season, but that hasn't stopped him from playing outside of the hamstring issue. The Ravens still have a chance to win their division, and when Jackson is on the field, he gives them the best chance at winning.

Though he didn't return against the New England Patriots, Jackson hopes he can play against the Packers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“I think it is fair to say that the status of Lamar Jackson is up in the air, as it has been far too often this year,” Rapoport said on Monday morning via Good Morning Football. “So first of all the injury last night. He got kneed in the back, which means essentially it is a bruise in the back. Now that would likely label him day-to-day… he said as much after the game that he was hopeful to be able to play on Saturday [in Week 17.]”

Though he seems hopeful to play, the Ravens probably want to see him log a practice to feel confident that he can suit up. At this point, the Ravens have been used to not having him on the field this season, and Huntley will have to come in and try to lead the offense.