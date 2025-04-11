The Vancouver Canucks were officially eliminated from playoff contention this week.

Coming off a great 2023-24 season, it's been a hugely disappointing year for the Canucks. The team finished first in the Pacific Division last year, with an impressive 50-23-9 record. They also found themselves a win away from the Western Conference Final, before being eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Edmonton Oilers.

This season though, the team has managed a lacklustre 36-29-13 record. They sit 10th in the Western Conference, with just a .545 points percentage.

Off the ice, there were issues as well. The reported rift between Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller proved to be a distraction, while speculation about Rick Tocchet's future in Vancouver hasn't helped.

As a result, the Canucks find themselves searching for stability, and direction. The team has key pieces and a stable defense group, but it remains to be seen whether they can get back to their 2023-24 form.

So entering an important offseason, below are three predictions for the Vancouver Canucks this summer.

Brock Boeser signs elsewhere in free agency

It's seemed like Brock Boeser's name has been floated as a trade candidate on-and-off for much of his tenure in Vancouver. Still, he's spent his entire career with the Canucks thus far, playing 550 games with the team across parts of nine seasons. But with Boeser now as a pending unrestricted free agent, it appears as though he could be playing his final games in Vancouver.

The winger has seen inconsistency from year to year across his time with the team. At his best, he can put up big offensive numbers and score goals at a great rate. But that hasn't always come to fruition, and this season, Boeser has managed just 25 goals and 49 points in 71 games.

When asked about his future in Vancouver, he noted it's ‘unlikely' he'll be back in Vancouver next season.

Boeser did previously seem interested in sticking with the team. However, unless an extension can be worked out before July 1, he's likely to head elsewhere. Boeser was reportedly offered a five-year deal at an $8 million cap hit, per Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli, but was possibly looking for more term.

Assuming Boeser does walk away this summer, the decision to keep him past the deadline will seem like a misstep. Even if the offers weren't great, and the Canucks were in the playoff race, they'll have missed on an opportunity to recoup future assets. Instead, it appears as though they'll lose a top-six winger for nothing in return.

Canucks could part with other key players

It's possible Boeser may not be the only long-time Canuck who could find a new home.

Thatcher Demko's status has also become unclear in Vancouver. The netminder has struggled to stay healthy, and holds just an .889 save percentage this season over 23 games. With Kevin Lankinen signing a five-year extension, Demko may not have a futue in Vancouver.

Demko has a single year left on his contract, at a $5 million cap hit. As a result, we could see him used as a trade chip this summer.

Meanwhile, the Elias Pettersson situation in Vancouver is another storyline to track. Between underwhelming play and the buzz around his status with Miller, it's been a tough season for the center. Petterson has scored just 15 goals and 45 points in 64 games this season, which is a sizeable step back from his best NHL seasons.

With J.T. Miller traded earlier this season, a Pettersson trade is much less likely. However, considering the noise around the center in Vancouver, it still remains a small possibility.

Of course, Pettersson's contract could be an issue in any deal. The forward has seven years left at an $11.6 million cap hit. His no-movement clause will also kick in as of July 1. As a result, the more likely option is that he's back with the Canucks next season.

But between Demko and Pettersson, it's possible one or the other could find a new home.

Canucks likely to seek upgrades up front

Despite the past and pending departures, the Canucks are likely to seek out an upgrade up front this summer. Without Miller in the mix, the Canucks look especially thin offensively.

The biggest hole would be a top-six center. However, if they're not able to accomplish that, they could still use help on the wings. Aside from Boeser, Connor Garland and Jake DeBrusk are the highest-producing wingers, but neither has a wildly high offensive ceiling.

The issue remains that it's a fairly thin free agent market in terms of top talent. The question is whether the Canucks can really find a meaningful upgrade, and it could be challenging to add a forward that's more impactful than Brock Boeser at his best. The team does have cap space available, especially with the rising salary cap. At the same time, it's not as abundant as some other teams around the league, so a bidding war may not favour Vancouver.

The Canucks could still look to upgrade via trade instead, but they'd be giving up major assets with any big addition.

But whether it's via trade or free agency, look for Vancouver to aim for a forward addition or two.