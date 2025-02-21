The Vancouver Canucks are dishing out extensions ahead of the March 7 trade deadline. After trading for Marcus Pettersson and Drew O'Connor from the Pittsburgh Penguins, they were both given extensions. With Kevin Lankinen hitting free agency after the season, Vancouver did have to fill their backup goalie role. The Canucks gave Kevin Lankinen a five-year extension to remain with the team.

Lankinen has been important to the Canucks' success this season. Thatcher Demko has only played 17 games this season, dealing with multiple injuries. He has been hurt, on and off, since the beginning of the 2023-24 season. Lankinen has stepped in and won 19 of his 32 starts to keep the team afloat in the playoff race.

This contract could create a goalie controversy in Vancouver considering Demko's contract. He is getting paid $5 million per season through the 2025-26 season. But that deal was signed during the COVID dead-cap era. With the salary cap exploding next year, Lankinen's $4.5 million payday could be the new normal for top-end backups.

Lankinen played in two games, starting one, for Team Finland during the 4 Nations Face-Off. His 4.84 goals-against average and .811 save percentage were not enough to secure the Fins a spot in the final. But he was in the net for their one win, an overtime victory over Sweden and Canucks teammate Elias Pettersson.

While the Canucks are hanging around the playoff line, they need significant improvements on the blue line to help their goalies. Marcus Pettersson is the first step to building around Quinn Hughes while he is in his prime. They have fallen from sixth in goals-against last year to 16th this year despite another great season from Hughes.

Lankinen can be the starting goalie of the Canucks soon if Demko does not re-sign in two years. At this price, that would be quite the deal.