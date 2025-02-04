The Vancouver Canucks are trying to climb back into playoff contention in 2024-25. Vancouver started off well enough and seemed to have enough to contend for the postseason. However, the Canucks ran into a ton of off-ice drama, leading to the J.T. Miller trade with the New York Rangers. Another name that has found himself in trade rumors is forward Brock Boeser.

Boeser's trade candidacy is much more straightforward than Miller's. The Canucks forward is a free agent at the end of the 2024-25 campaign. He needs a new contract, which Vancouver could certainly provide. However, Boeser has struggled over the course of the season. And as a result, the Canucks could look to trade him before the March 7th deadline.

Though Boeser has struggled, there is still a lot to like about his game. The former first-round pick is a fantastic goal scorer when he's on his game. In fact, he entered the 2024-25 campaign coming off a 40-goal season. He certainly won't reach that mark this year. But he could come up huge for a team needing scoring depth in the playoffs.

There is certain to be a robust market for Boeser should be moved at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. With this in mind, let's take a look at two of the best landing spots for the Canucks star ahead of March 7th.

The Wild should bring Brock Boeser home

The Minnesota Wild are in playoff contention in their own right in 2024-25. Minnesota has even taken it a step further. At times, this team has looked like a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. This is certainly not a perfect team, though. And a trade for Brock Boeser could be worth exploring.

The Wild need a top-six forward before the buzzer sounds on March 7th. Kirill Kaprizov is out after undergoing surgery. They have players such as Marco Rossi, Matt Boldy, and Mats Zuccarello who can hold down the fort. However, that group can certainly use some insurance.

Adding Boeser would go a long way to adding that insurance. He could become one of the team's deadliest shooters almost immediately. And once Kaprizov returns, Boeser could partner well on his wing.

The Wild nearly traded for Boeser a few years back. Now, the path to a trade is clearer for both sides. Perhaps the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline is the time for Minnesota to bring the local boy home.

The Kings could use Brock Boeser

The Los Angeles Kings are struggling on the ice after looking like a Stanley Cup contender earlier in the season. Los Angeles has dropped eight of their last 12 games. The Kings had lost four in a row before a win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

The Kings have struggled to score for most of this stretch of games. In fact, they have only scored more than two goals twice in these last 12 contests. They won both of those games, as well. They scored four against the Hurricanes on Saturday. And they scored five against the Canucks back on January 16.

Brock Boeser was a logical fit with the Kings before this recent skid. Now, he makes even more sense. Boeser would give the Kings much-needed scoring punch at the top of the lineup. He may not turn this thing around all on his own. But he could certainly provide the sort of spark they could use at this time.

The Kings are still on track to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. If they want to ensure they do, a move for Boeser is in their best interest. It could certainly pay dividends in the Stanley Cup Playoffs no matter who they play.