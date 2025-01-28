The Vancouver Canucks are the reigning Pacific Division champions, but they're going to be hard pressed to hold on to their division crown thanks to their inconsistent play this season.

Additionally, the team has had to put up with a rift between top forwards Elias Pettersson and JT Miller; both players have separately denied that any rift exists, but Canucks president Jim Rutherford has essentially confirmed that not only is there a problem between the stars, but that changes could be on the horizon after the organization was unable to mend the fences between them, via TSN.

“And I felt like for a long time that there was a solution here because everybody has worked on it, including the parties involved,” Rutherford said. “But it only gets resolved for a short period of time and then it festers again and so it certainly appears like there’s not a good solution that would keep this group together.”

“We’re talking about two of our top players,” Rutherford said. “Certainly, our two best forwards. It can really be tough on a franchise – not only present but into the future – when you’re planning on peaking this team into a contending team and then you find out that’s not going to happen. Or at least it’s not going to happen with the group we have now.

“Then you have to put together a new plan.”

The Canucks are next in action against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena; puck drop is scheduled for 9:00 PM EST.

Are the Canucks going to trade one of their top players?

Based on Rutherford's comments, the Canucks may be forced to part ways with one of Pettersson and Miller.

Pettersson, who won the Calder Trophy in 2018 as the NHL's best rookie, has scored 11 goals with 20 assists in 43 games, while Miller has scored nine goals with 25 assists; he also missed several weeks of action earlier in the season tending to a personal matter.