The Vancouver Canucks may lose Brock Boeser this summer. Boeser is a free agent at the end of the season. The Canucks winger was involved in trade rumors around the deadline in early March, as well. What lies ahead for the veteran remains to be seen. But a future outside of Vancouver is a realistic possibility.

Boeser suggested as much recently. He spoke about his potential departure from Vancouver not too long ago. In this discussion, he admitted that he did not think he would return to the team in free agency.

The Canucks are not going to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025. As a result, there is one game remaining in Vancouver's schedule. They are taking on the Pacific Division champion Vegas Golden Knights at home on Wednesday night. Before this contest, Boeser further addressed his future ahead of this potential final game.

“I mean, it's tough to say,” Boeser told reporters, via Sportnet's Iain McIntyre. “We'll see what happens. Like I said, I'm sure they'll talk with my agent after the season and see if anything can come to an agreement or not. But yeah, I mean, there's definitely going to be (reflective) thoughts, and I'm going to just try and take it in with my teammates. You really never know at the end of the day, so I don't really want to fully think that it could be my last game.”

Boeser did see a bit of an offensive decline in 2024-25. He entered the season coming off the first 40-goal season of his career. However, his goal total dropped to 25 this year. He has 25 goals and 50 points through 74 games. His 50 points trail only Quinn Hughes among Canucks skaters in 2024-25.

Boeser has played a significant role for Vancouver over the last several years. There certainly have been tough times for both the team and player. Through it all, though, the Minnesota native has come through in some big moments for the Canucks. Only time will tell if this is truly the end for Boeser in British Columbia.