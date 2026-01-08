The Las Vegas Raiders had another awful season, finishing 3-14. Because of that, the Raiders locked up the top pick in the NFL Draft. Todd McShay of Barstools made his own mock draft and has the team drafting Dante Moore over Fernando Mendoza.

In @McShay13 ‘s Mock 1.0 He has the Raiders drafting Dante Moore ahead of Fernando Mendoza pic.twitter.com/BqpnPueydH — Wake Up Barstool (@wakeupbarstool) January 8, 2026 Expand Tweet

McShay explained his show. He stated that he thought Mendoza had good energy. However, he also stated that there was a lot to like about Moore. McShay clarified that Mendoza was the one who could win games now, but Moore might have 10 fewer starts, yet could be the better pure passer.

There have been several mock drafts for the Raiders already, as the season ended last weekend. McShay is not the only analyst to call Moore the best pure passer; he has already received that praise from several people. Both thrived in college football, and both have the potential to do more in the NFL.

Mendoza finished his career at Indiana (with stints at Cal) with 7,884 passing yards, 66 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions. Additionally, he had a 155.5 passer rating. He also rushed 213 times for 447 yards and 10 touchdowns. Ultimately, Mendoza had 3,172 passing yards with 36 touchdowns (top in the country) and six interceptions in the 2025 season.

Moore finished with 4,939 passing yards with 39 touchdowns and 18 interceptions and a passer rating of 151.6. However, he did not play much in 2023 and 2024, combining for just 12 games.

In addition to needing a quarterback, the Raiders also need a new coach, and whoever becomes that coach will have the chance to decide who they draft. Whether it's Moore or Mendoza, it will be the most important decision for the franchise for the next decade.