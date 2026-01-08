Mario Tennis Fever features 38 playable characters from the Super Mario Franchise. But not everyone knows the full list of confirmed characters. Therefore, we created a list of all confirmed playable characters in Mario Tennis Fever. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Mario Tennis Fever Roster – All Confirmed Characters So Far

Overall, all of the following characters are confirmed to be in Mario Tennis Fever:

  1. Mario
  2. Luigi
  3. Yoshi
  4. Donkey Kong
  5. Wario
  6. Waluigi
  7. Peach
  8. Daisy
  9. Pauline
  10. Rosalina
  11. Luma
  12. Toad
  13. Toadette
  14. Baby Mario
  15. Baby Luigi
  16. Baby Wario
  17. Baby Waluigi
  18. Baby Peach
  19. Birdo
  20. Bowser
  21. Boo
  22. Petey Piranha
  23. Shy Guy
  24. Chain Chomp
  25. Koopa Troopa
  26. Paratroopa
  27. Kamek
  28. Blooper
  29. Spike
  30. Boom Boom
  31. Dry Bones
  32. Bowser Jr.
  33. Wiggler
  34. Piranha Plant
  35. Diddy Kong
  36. Dry Bowser
  37. Goomba
  38. Nabbit

Overall, that includes every available confirmed character in Mario Tennis Fever. Furthermore, you'll be able to use these characters in a wide variety of modes and on a variety of courts.

Many of the characters are obvious additions, such as the Mario Bros., Peach and Daisy, Bowser and Donkey Kong, and many others. Of course, DK will don his new design that we've been seeing since Mario Kart World/DK Bananza.

Article Continues Below

Other characters are welcome additions like Petey Piranha (who I want to see in Mario Kart World), Diddy Kong, and even baby versions of Wario and Waluigi. Baby Wario first appeared in Yoshi's Island DS. However, this marks the first time we've ever seen a Baby Waluigi in a Mario game.

Additionally, there's a possibility that the game may have DLC after its launch. Nintendo has not yet confirmed any DLC or post-game content, but it's entirely possible. But stay tuned for potential updates on the game's roster. Personally, I'd love to see King Boo thrown in somehow, but the base roster here is pretty solid.

Mario Tennis Fever launches this February and is the newest installment in the Mario Tennis Franchise. The last game to release, Mario Tennis Aces, launched back in 2018. Fever retains many similarities with Aces, but adds new mechanics, a story mode, and more.

The biggest gameplay mechanic in Fever is the new Fever Rackets. Each of these special Rackets provides a unique benefit once the player fills up the Fever Gauge. Check out the game's Overview trailer for more details on the gameplay mechanics.

Overall, that wraps up the Mario Tennis Fever Roster. Nevertheless, we look forward to hearing more!

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.