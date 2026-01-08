Mario Tennis Fever features 38 playable characters from the Super Mario Franchise. But not everyone knows the full list of confirmed characters. Therefore, we created a list of all confirmed playable characters in Mario Tennis Fever. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Mario Tennis Fever Roster – All Confirmed Characters So Far

Overall, all of the following characters are confirmed to be in Mario Tennis Fever:

Mario Luigi Yoshi Donkey Kong Wario Waluigi Peach Daisy Pauline Rosalina Luma Toad Toadette Baby Mario Baby Luigi Baby Wario Baby Waluigi Baby Peach Birdo Bowser Boo Petey Piranha Shy Guy Chain Chomp Koopa Troopa Paratroopa Kamek Blooper Spike Boom Boom Dry Bones Bowser Jr. Wiggler Piranha Plant Diddy Kong Dry Bowser Goomba Nabbit

Overall, that includes every available confirmed character in Mario Tennis Fever. Furthermore, you'll be able to use these characters in a wide variety of modes and on a variety of courts.

Many of the characters are obvious additions, such as the Mario Bros., Peach and Daisy, Bowser and Donkey Kong, and many others. Of course, DK will don his new design that we've been seeing since Mario Kart World/DK Bananza.

Other characters are welcome additions like Petey Piranha (who I want to see in Mario Kart World), Diddy Kong, and even baby versions of Wario and Waluigi. Baby Wario first appeared in Yoshi's Island DS. However, this marks the first time we've ever seen a Baby Waluigi in a Mario game.

Additionally, there's a possibility that the game may have DLC after its launch. Nintendo has not yet confirmed any DLC or post-game content, but it's entirely possible. But stay tuned for potential updates on the game's roster. Personally, I'd love to see King Boo thrown in somehow, but the base roster here is pretty solid.

Mario Tennis Fever launches this February and is the newest installment in the Mario Tennis Franchise. The last game to release, Mario Tennis Aces, launched back in 2018. Fever retains many similarities with Aces, but adds new mechanics, a story mode, and more.

The biggest gameplay mechanic in Fever is the new Fever Rackets. Each of these special Rackets provides a unique benefit once the player fills up the Fever Gauge. Check out the game's Overview trailer for more details on the gameplay mechanics.

Overall, that wraps up the Mario Tennis Fever Roster. Nevertheless, we look forward to hearing more!

