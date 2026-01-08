Perhaps, just perhaps, Draymond Green's mother willed the Golden State Warriors to victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, 120-113.

However, the struggle remains real for the veteran-laden squad with turnovers. Even though they won, the Warriors turned the ball over nine times. They are averaging 15.2 turnovers per game.

After the game, Green told the media what head coach Steve Kerr had told him about the problem with turnovers, per Anthony Slater of ESPN.

“We’re not the same team we used to be,” Green said. “The league has changed. Teams feast on those turnovers.”

"We're not the same team we used to be," Green said. "The league has changed. Teams feast on those turnovers."

Additionally, Steph Curry gave credit where it was due to Green and the team for coming out and being ready to play.

“Everyone is showing up with a level of focus that I like” Curry said.

Steph Curry: "Everyone is showing up with a level of focus that I like."

Altogether, Green finished the game with 14 points and seven assists. Plus, Curry led the way with 31 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Also, Jimmy Butler came away with 21 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Additionally, De'Anthony Melton had 22 points and five rebounds. The Warriors are now 20-18 and are slated to play the Sacramento Kings on Friday. Also, the Warriors have won seven out of their last ten games.

Green is averaging 8.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.

The relationship between Draymond Green and Steve Kerr is fiery

Certainly, Green and Kerr have cultivated a really intense relationship. There is an evident mutual respect and admiration for one another. That synergy worked as it helped lead the Warriors to four NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022).

However, lately that relationship has been tested. In late December, Green and Kerr were seen shouting at one another during a timeout of a game against the Orlando Magic.

Afterward, Green was seen walking back to the locker room. Recently, Green agreed with Kerr's statements about the Warriors' dynasty run coming to an end.