As the Green Bay Packers prepare for the playoffs, they'll be relying on quarterback Jordan Love to lead them to success. Former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy believes he has all the tools to do so.

During his time in Green Bay, McCarthy worked with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, winning a Super Bowl together in 2011. As he watches Love play, he is starting to see some similarities, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

“With Aaron, in 2009, just having him run the full scope of the offense was the thing that allowed him to take that big jump, and I see that same thing in Jordan now,” McCarthy said. “I really like Jordan Love.”

McCarthy had an opportunity to see Love in person when he was head coach of the Dallas Cowboys back in 2023. The Packers won their Wild Card matchup 48-32. McCarthy got a first-hand look of what Love could do in that battle.

Article Continues Below

“Obviously he had his huge game against us,” McCarthy said. “That was a statement game down there in the playoff game. He's had some mistakes, the interception he had out there in San Francisco after that, but the gauge to really judge him by — and with all these quarterbacks, I've always felt — is his confidence level.”

That level of confidence is what McCarthy thinks sets Love apart. As he continues to grow under center, he only becomes a stronger quarterback. He'll be returning from a short layoff due to a concussion in the Wild Card Round. But if he plays with poise and that growing confidence, McCarthy thinks Love will succeed.

“I see a much, much more confident quarterback,” McCarthy concluded. “I got to see him play live four times this year, and I like him. I think there's definitely more there.”