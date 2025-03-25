The Vancouver Canucks absolutely needed a win on the road against the New Jersey Devils on Monday night — and Thatcher Demko was one of the key reasons why they were able to come away with the two points.

After missing 15 games with a lower-body injury, Demko returned to the lineup and made 22 saves in a 4-3 shootout victory at Prudential Center, including a couple of massive stops late in the game.

“You want to come in and contribute,” the 29-year-old said afterwards, per NHL.com's Mike G. Morreale. “The guys have been doing so well, competing every night, and you certainly don't want to come in and contribute the wrong way so huge fight from us, coming down to the last minute there and getting the extra point. So I'm just super proud of the team.”

Demko was injured on February 8 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and although the team said the issue wasn't related to the knee injury that sidelined him for months earlier in the campaign, Vancouver has been forced to spend most of the 2024-25 season without the American.

But he looked solid on Monday night, and there's a chance head coach Rick Tocchet will lean on him over Vancouver's final 11 regular-season games.

“I mean, every game is big, so every win right now is huge,” Demko continued, per Morreale. “We know that. We're ready for that. We've kind of had that mentality. I could feel it in the room the last couple of weeks and there's no turning down now.”

After being a finalist for the Vezina Trophy last year — and losing out to Winnipeg Jets' Connor Hellebuyck — it's been a tough year for Demko. He's been limited to 17 appearances this season, managing a 6-6-3 record along with a .891 save percentage.

In 2023-24, he was masterful to the tune of a 35-14-2 record alongside a .918 save percentage. The San Diego, California native is signed through next season with a $5 million cap hit.

Canucks battling for playoff lives in Western Conference

After Monday's tight victory, the Canucks have improved to 33-26-12. Although they remain on the outside looking in for the final wildcard berth in the Western Conference, they sit just three points behind the St. Louis Blues — and have a game in hand.

It's going to take a herculean effort to get in the way the Blues are playing; STL has won six in a row and eight of 10 to vault into the last postseason berth.

The Calgary Flames are also just a point behind Vancouver with two games in hand, and they've been solid lately as well with three consecutive wins.

It feels like every single game from here on out is a must-win for the Canucks, and things are going to get even more challenging with Elias Pettersson and Nils Hoglander both being ruled out for at least the rest of the team's current road trip.

The club will make stops in New York to play the Islanders on Wednesday and Columbus to face the Blue Jackets on Friday before concluding the long trip in Winnipeg against the Jets on Sunday afternoon.