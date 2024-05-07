The Vancouver Canucks got through the Nashville Predators without star goaltender Thatcher Demko in Round 1 — and they will have to face at least the first four games of their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers without the Vezina Trophy finalist, reported Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli.

“Sources say [Canucks] goalie Thatcher Demko is out through at least Game 4 of this Round 2 series vs. [Oilers],” wrote the hockey insider on Tuesday. “Demko has been skating and progressing. Big week ahead. Earliest possible return is Game 5 and that is probably pushing it. But Games 6-7 get interesting, if necessary.”

Demko was between the pipes for the Canucks in the first playoff game at Rogers Arena in nine years. And he was sharp, making 22 saves on 24 shots as Vancouver beat Nashville 4-1 in Game 1.

The 28-year-old hasn't played since. Demko was labelled week-to-week shortly after the opener, and if Seravalli is correct, he won't be an option until May 15 at the earliest.

“You always hope,” Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said when asked if he expects Demko to play against the Oilers, per NHL.com's Kevin Woodley. “The expect, I mean, things change day to day, but there has been improvement. …From my experience, it's a slow process and all of a sudden, two, three days later [it becomes], ‘Oh man, I really feel good.' I don't know where it's at in that sense. It has improved, but to what percentage? I don't know.”

With the star netminder out of the lineup, Casey DeSmith was forced into action for Games 2 and 3. He lost the former but won the latter, and set the Canucks up with a 2-1 series lead and a chance to take a stranglehold in Game 4. But DeSmith suffered an injury of his own, leaving both of the team's top two goaltending options on the shelf.

And that paved the way for minor leaguer Arturs Silovs to become the playoff hero Vancouver needed.

Canucks should roll with Arturs Silovs until Thatcher Demko is ready

Silovs was solid in Game 4, great in a losing effort in Game 5, and absolutely masterful in Game 6. He went a perfect 28-for-28 in an elimination game, shutting out the Predators in front of their home fans and helping the Canucks advance to the Western Conference second-round with a 1-0 win.

Overall, Silovs went 2-1 over three starts, adding a sparkling .938 SV% in that span.

The young Latvian did his part, and Pius Suter broke a scoreless tie with under two minutes left on a slick Brock Boeser pass. And with that, the Canucks will play second-round hockey at Rogers Arena for the first time since the Stanley Cup Final run back in 2011.

It truly was an epic performance by the Silovs, who may have earned at least a Game 1 nod against the Oilers on Wednesday night. Tocchet hasn't yet confirmed whether it will be Silovs or DeSmith between the pipes in the opener, but he reiterated his faith in both netminders.

But the Predators are not the Oilers, and it'll be a huge task for either goaltender against two of the game's best players in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. That's not to mention the league's most lethal powerplay unit.

Demko went 35-14-2 with a 2.45 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and five shutouts despite missing five weeks of the season with a knee injury.

Regardless of the impressive work that Silovs and DeSmith have put in, the Canucks need their No. 1 goalie back if they hope to make a deep 2024 Stanley Cup Playoff run.