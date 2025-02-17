The 4 Nations Face-Off tournament has officially moved to Boston, and there's still one matchup to go on Monday as Team Sweden will take on Team USA.

However, Team Sweden has announced a last-minute critical change in their lineup. Thanks to feeling under the weather, Team Sweden will be unable to play Linus Ullmark between the pipes; the starting role has instead been given to Samuel Ersson.

Ullmark is in his first season with the Ottawa Senators after being acquired in an offseason trade from the Boston Bruins; he was subsequently signed to a multi-year contract extension.

Meanwhile, Ersson has become the de facto starter this season with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before he was picked for the 4 Nations Face-Off, Linus Ullmark was playing in his first year with the Senators

Ullmark, who co-won the William Jennings Trophy with former Bruins teammate Jeremy Swayman during the 2022-23 NHL season, signed a four-year contract with the Senators shortly after being acquired via trade.

He was acquired from the Bruins in a blockbuster deal that sent Joonas Korpisalo back to Boston in return; the move of Korpisalo was especially notable for the Senators, who had signed him to a 5-year contract during the 2023 offseason but dealt him away after he struggled heavily in 2023-24.

And despite speculation as to his long-term future with Ottawa considering he was entering the final year of his current contract, Ullmark was signed to a four-year extension by Senators management. The extension kicks in on July 1, 2025, and carries an AAV of $8.25 million, making him one of the NHL's higher-paid goaltenders.

He owns a career record of 139-74-23 with a 2.51 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage, and eight shutouts.